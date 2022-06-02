Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 324.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 16,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.78. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $67.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

