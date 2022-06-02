Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Insider Lip Bu Tan Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total transaction of $7,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,017,990.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total transaction of $5,750,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $10,661,000.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.80, for a total value of $6,192,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $7,588,000.00.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $153.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.90. The firm has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,590 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,223,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,601,000 after acquiring an additional 941,891 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

