Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Robert A. Herman Sells 47,200 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $104.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several analysts have commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,425 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

