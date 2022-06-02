Linda Palczuk Purchases 10,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) Director Linda Palczuk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $16,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,900 shares in the company, valued at $76,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,647,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

