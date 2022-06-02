Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider Andreas Bechtolsheim Sells 100,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $10,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,613,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andreas Bechtolsheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $11,985,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $11,574,000.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $11,851,000.00.

Shares of ANET opened at $101.67 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.94 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $127.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167,098 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

