Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Sells C$3,553,059.00 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total value of C$3,553,059.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08.

TSE:CCA opened at C$104.43 on Thursday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$93.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$102.18.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$728.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$731.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 9.5799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCA. TD Securities cut Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$135.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$137.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.67.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

