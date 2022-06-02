Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $944,000 in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 4,108.9% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,693. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

