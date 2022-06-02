Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Certara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $45.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Certara by 1,297.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Certara by 987.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Certara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Certara by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,875 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CERT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

