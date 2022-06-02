Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,618 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of MYR Group worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of MYR Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MYR Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MYR Group by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

MYRG opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.77 and a 52 week high of $121.22.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

