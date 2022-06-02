Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 49,097 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,097 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 95,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,233 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 564.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,292. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of COOP opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.79 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

