Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.36. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.00%.
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
