Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.29% of Cooper-Standard at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 10.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,006,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,966,000 after acquiring an additional 195,196 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,485.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,225 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 330,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 75,543 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

CPS stock opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by ($0.45). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 67.25% and a negative net margin of 15.40%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Edwards bought 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $200,146.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oss Stephen A. Van bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $110,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 39,650 shares of company stock worth $359,114. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

