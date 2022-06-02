Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ASZ opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.88.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (ASZ)
