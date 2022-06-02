Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Compute Health Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPUH. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 54.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 290,488 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Vazirani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 40.7% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 85,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPUH stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

