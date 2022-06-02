Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Herc by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Herc by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Herc during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Herc by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Herc to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.14.

HRI stock opened at $117.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.62. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.10 and a 52 week high of $203.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.77 million. Herc had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

