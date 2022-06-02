117,000 Shares in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Slam in the 3rd quarter worth $46,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Slam by 74.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,073,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 887,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Slam by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 662,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 502,663 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Slam by 100.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Slam by 89.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 697,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after acquiring an additional 328,934 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SLAM opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76. Slam Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $9.89.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

