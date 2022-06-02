Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.54 Million Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 28,745 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $561,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,701 shares in the company, valued at $834,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

