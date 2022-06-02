Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zillow Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,784.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $152,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,856 shares of company stock worth $978,548. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZG opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $124.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.