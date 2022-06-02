$0.77 EPS Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WNS reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock opened at $73.34 on Thursday. WNS has a twelve month low of $67.07 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.51.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.