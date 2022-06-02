Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 32,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.55 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40. Prologis has a 12-month low of $116.37 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

