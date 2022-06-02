Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 781,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ichor by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ichor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Ichor has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $845.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ICHR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

