ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Down 4.2%

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 4,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,589,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

GWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ESS Tech from $18.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESS Tech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ESS Tech from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWH. Softbank Group Corp bought a new position in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,310,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ESS Tech by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,764,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 858,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,802,000. Institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

