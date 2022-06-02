Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Trading Down 6.2%

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $82.39 and last traded at $82.66. 23,703 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,855,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 493.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,119 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $3,715,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

