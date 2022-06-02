MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Down 5%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) fell 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68. 431 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 405,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on MBIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.69.

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($1.30).

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,496.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,053.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 223.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 239,996 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MBIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,206,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MBIA by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,485,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,255,000 after acquiring an additional 65,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MBIA by 105.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

