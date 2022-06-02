Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Trading Down 5.4%

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 399 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha Tau Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22.

Alpha Tau Medical ( NASDAQ:DRTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.47). As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTS. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

