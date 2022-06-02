NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 4.2%

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 284 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,242,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in NeoGenomics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

