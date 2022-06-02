SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 4.3%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 5.88 and last traded at 5.94. 3,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,129,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.21.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMRT. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point started coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
The business has a 50-day moving average of 5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of 7.29.
SmartRent Company Profile (NYSE:SMRT)
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
