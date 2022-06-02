Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.93. Approximately 4,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 657,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.47.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.50). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.94% and a negative net margin of 1,282.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the development of vaccines for infectious, and liver and respiratory rare diseases in the United States. The company's development programs comprise LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, as well as vaccine programs include LUNAR-COV19 and LUNAR-FLU.

