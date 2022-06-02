Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14. Approximately 957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,659,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.
OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLLI)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.