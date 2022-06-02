Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.14 and last traded at $46.14. Approximately 957 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,659,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.19.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

