Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 4.9%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.52 and last traded at $11.68. 9,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,070,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enovix by 33.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

