Stifel Nicolaus Increases Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target to C$0.70

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Eguana Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of EGT opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.30 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

