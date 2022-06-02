Stifel Nicolaus Increases Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target to C$0.70

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 target price on Eguana Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of EGT opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03. Eguana Technologies has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.94 million and a PE ratio of -10.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
Further Reading
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.