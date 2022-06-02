SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.28) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s current price.

Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €10.34 ($11.12) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1 year high of €23.80 ($25.59). The firm has a market cap of $234.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.14.

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

