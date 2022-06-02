SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) PT Set at €17.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D – Get Rating) has been assigned a €17.00 ($18.28) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.41% from the company’s current price.
Shares of ETR AM3D opened at €10.34 ($11.12) on Tuesday. SLM Solutions Group has a 1 year low of €8.89 ($9.56) and a 1 year high of €23.80 ($25.59). The firm has a market cap of $234.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.14.
SLM Solutions Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
