Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($115.05) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €103.13 ($110.89).

ETR BMW opened at €82.33 ($88.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €78.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.31. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €67.58 ($72.67) and a 12 month high of €100.42 ($107.98). The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.70.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

