Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) PT Set at €11.10 by UBS Group

Adler Group (ETR:ADJ – Get Rating) received a €11.10 ($11.94) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 141.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Adler Group stock opened at €5.18 ($5.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.47. The company has a market cap of $608.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 2.55. Adler Group has a 1 year low of €3.80 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of €27.74 ($29.83).

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

