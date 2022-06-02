Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) received a €78.00 ($83.87) target price from analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($81.72) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €73.00 ($78.49) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($72.04) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($69.89) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

G24 stock opened at €58.60 ($63.01) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.85. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €46.90 ($50.43) and a 52 week high of €73.36 ($78.88).

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

