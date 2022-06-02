Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($80.65) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($94.62) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($134.41) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €35.76 ($38.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a PE ratio of -7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($145.11).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

