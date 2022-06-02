Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €175.00 by Berenberg Bank

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €175.00 ($188.17) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($240.86) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($220.43) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($172.04) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €173.00 ($186.02) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €225.35 ($242.31).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €157.80 ($169.68) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €150.12 and a 200-day moving average of €166.96. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €131.30 ($141.18) and a 1-year high of €245.45 ($263.92). The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

