Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €67.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) has been given a €67.00 ($72.04) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($63.44) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($74.19) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.40 ($74.62) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.45 ($72.52).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €54.90 ($59.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €45.18 ($48.58) and a 12 month high of €67.66 ($72.75).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

