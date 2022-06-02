Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €30.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on Evotec in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Evotec in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Evotec in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Evotec stock opened at €25.14 ($27.03) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.59, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.86. Evotec has a 1-year low of €20.16 ($21.68) and a 1-year high of €45.83 ($49.28).

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

