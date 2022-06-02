Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) has been given a €63.00 ($67.74) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BN. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €56.00 ($60.22) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €49.00 ($52.69) target price on Danone in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($75.27) target price on Danone in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) target price on Danone in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.50 ($62.90).

Get Danone alerts:

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €54.68 ($58.80) on Tuesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.97 and its 200 day moving average is €54.43.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.