Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Renault (EPA:RNO)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNO. Barclays set a €26.00 ($27.96) price objective on Renault in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.66) target price on Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($27.96) target price on Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) target price on Renault in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.80 ($35.27).

Shares of RNO stock opened at €26.19 ($28.16) on Monday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.24.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

