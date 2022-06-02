Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser In… Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective by investment analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($189.25) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($159.89) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock opened at €124.50 ($133.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €139.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90. Sixt has a 1-year low of €103.70 ($111.51) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($183.12).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.