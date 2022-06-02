Orange (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €9.20 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) received a €9.20 ($9.89) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) price target on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ORA opened at €11.63 ($12.51) on Tuesday. Orange has a twelve month low of €13.31 ($14.31) and a twelve month high of €15.80 ($16.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.49.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

