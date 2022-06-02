Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €201.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($216.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €138.00 ($148.39) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($86.02) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €147.00 ($158.06) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €144.00 ($154.84) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of ETR:SAE opened at €95.82 ($103.03) on Monday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52-week low of €65.28 ($70.19) and a 52-week high of €182.00 ($195.70). The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €83.39 and a 200-day moving average price of €101.82.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

