Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€192.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($206.45) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €193.00 ($207.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €172.00 ($184.95) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €154.35 ($165.97) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €163.84 and its 200 day moving average is €154.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03. Deutsche Börse has a twelve month low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a twelve month high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.88.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.