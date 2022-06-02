Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Tim Smith Buys 1,350 Shares

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Tim Smith bought 1,350 shares of Cranswick stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($38.66) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($52,196.36).

Shares of LON CWK opened at GBX 3,104 ($39.27) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,338.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,525.43. The company has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,824 ($35.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($53.14).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 55.60 ($0.70) per share. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is 0.36%.

CWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($54.40) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($55.67) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

