Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) Insider Laura Kate Hagan Acquires 634 Shares

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) insider Laura Kate Hagan bought 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($19.93) per share, for a total transaction of £9,985.50 ($12,633.48).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 1,509 ($19.09) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,691.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,105.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50. Fevertree Drinks PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,451 ($18.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($36.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 53.37 ($0.68) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

FEVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.24) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fevertree Drinks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.74).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

