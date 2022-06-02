The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 838 ($10.60) to GBX 733 ($9.27) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($12.27) to GBX 880 ($11.13) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.11) to GBX 730 ($9.24) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 735 ($9.30) to GBX 700 ($8.86) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 835 ($10.56) to GBX 720 ($9.11) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $661.63.

SGPYY stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The Sage Group has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Sage Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

