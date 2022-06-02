Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) to “Hold”

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sight Sciences Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $401.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.94 and a current ratio of 21.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. Sight Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 51.67% and a negative net margin of 134.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sight Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp increased its position in Sight Sciences by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

