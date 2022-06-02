Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to “Strong-Buy”

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Callon’s strong presence in the Permian Basin, which is among the most prolific oil plays in the United States, is praiseworthy. It acquired leasehold interests and associated upstream assets of Primexx Energy Partners, thereby expanding its Permian Basin operations. In the Delaware and Midland basins, two sub-basins of the broader Permian, the leading upstream energy player is operating four and two rigs, respectively. For 2022, Callon expects total production of 101-105 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), suggesting an improvement from 95.6 MBoe/d reported last year. Of the total, 64% will likely be crude oil. The rising oil price is likely to boost the company’s bottom line since most of its production comprises crude oil. Callon’s Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiatives are commendable.”

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.78.

Shares of CPE opened at $62.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.72. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 42.41%. The business had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 13,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $821,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,039 shares of company stock valued at $72,505,530 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 290.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.